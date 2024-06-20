Expand / Collapse search
'Purple Rain' musical: Dates set for world premiere in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 20, 2024 6:04pm CDT
Prince performing on stage - Purple Rain Tour (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns / Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The musical version of Prince's "Purple Rain" is set to make its world premiere in Minneapolis and now we know the dates for the show.

The musical will take the stage at Minneapolis' State Theatre next year, starting April 10, 2025 until May 11, 2025. The "official" opening night will be April 30. From Minneapolis, it is set to move to Broadway for future performances.

Along with the announcement of the dates, the musical also revealed that two former Prince bandmates, Morris Hayes and Bobby Z, have joined the production as advisors.

Earlier this year, officials announced the musical would be adapted by playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, who will work with director Lileana Blain-Cruz.

The 40th anniversary of the release of the Purple Rain album is next week. A celebration is planned this weekend in Minneapolis to honor Prince's legacy. The musical will also host a panel on Purple Rain on Saturday at the State Theatre as part of the Minneapolis celebration. Tickets are required for that event.