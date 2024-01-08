Prince's 'Purple Rain' headed to Broadway

article

A stage musical based on Prince's "Purple Rain" is in the works, says the owners of the late Minnesota artist's musical catalog.

It's unclear when the musical might hit the stage, but Playbill reports playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will work on the project with director Lileana Blain-Cruz and producer Orin Wolf.

The musical will be adapted from the hit 1984 movie, using Prince's music and lyrics, the report adds.

L. Londell McMillan, the chairman of NorthStar Group, which manages Prince's estate, shared the news on Instagram Monday afternoon, posting a screenshot of Playbill's article.

He also shared a website for the musical, purplerainbroadway.com, where fans can sign up for updates on the movie.

While, again, no timeline for the musical's debut has been announced, this year marks the 40th anniversary of the film and album's release.