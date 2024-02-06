'Purple Rain' musical to premiere in Minneapolis

article

A Broadway adaptation of Prince's acclaimed movie and soundtrack "Purple Rain" is set to make its pre-Broadway premiere in Minneapolis.

The producer of the musical, Orin Wolf, announced the premiere is set to take place in the spring of 2025 at the State Theatre in Minneapolis.

The musical will be part of the Hennepin Theatre Trust's Broadway on Hennepin series. Exact dates are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. You can join a waitlist to get information here.

Last month, officials announced work was underway on the musical, which will feature an adaptation by playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, who will work with director Lileana Blain-Cruz.

"Prince talked about adapting PURPLE RAIN for the stage for years. It’s only fitting that we launch this world premiere musical version in the city where it all began, Prince’s hometown, Minneapolis," reads a statement from L Londell McMillan, former Prince manager, attorney and chairman of The NorthStar Group, and Larry Mestel, founder and CEO of Primary Wave Music. "We’re very excited for the creative team to be inspired by the Minneapolis sound and the unparalleled and unique spirit of the city that Prince inspired."

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of Purple Rain.