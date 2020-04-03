Positive Moments: Photos, videos that moved us on April 3
(FOX 9) - Do you have a cute sing along, a funny distance learning moment or something else positive to share right now?
Please email your videos and pictures to fox9news@foxtv.com. Your clip might air to help brighten up our newscasts during the COVID-19 crisis.
Birthday food delivery
Family members surprise grandpa with a sign
Dad creates his own Olympic Games for his kids
Shadow dancer
A smile with your mail
