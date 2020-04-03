Expand / Collapse search

Positive Moments: Photos, videos that moved us on April 3

Published 
Updated 26 mins ago
Positivity During The Pandemic
(FOX 9) - Do you have a cute sing along, a funny distance learning moment or something else positive to share right now? 

Please email your videos and pictures to fox9news@foxtv.com. Your clip might air to help brighten up our newscasts during the COVID-19 crisis.

Birthday food delivery

Positive Moments: Birthday Domino's delivery

Family members surprise grandpa with a sign

Positive Moments: Grandpa surprise

Dad creates his own Olympic Games for his kids

Positive Moments: Dad Games 2020

Shadow dancer

Minnesota Positivity: Boy holds dance-off with shadow

A boy and his shadow went toe-to-toe in our latest positivity video.

A smile with your mail

Minnesota Positivity: Smileys on mailboxes

