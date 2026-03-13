MN weather: Biggest snow storm of season coming Saturday-Sunday

The Brief This weekend's snow could be the biggest of the season. Bands of heavy snow are expected Saturday night into Sunday, which could lead from difficult to impossible travel. Stay with FOX 9 for the latest on this weekend's winter storm.



The biggest snow of the season is coming Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. Here's what to expect in Minnesota with this weekend's winter storm.

Snow storm timing for Minnesota

Why you should care:

Snow is not expected to start until later on Saturday, so get your plans done by Saturday afternoon. Snow is expected to roll in on Saturday evening, with a winter storm watch and winter storm warning going into effect for the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Snow, which could be heavy at times, is expected to fall Saturday night into Sunday, with things wrapping up Sunday afternoon. However, travel conditions could be difficult through Monday morning, which is why the winter storm watch and winter storm warnings do not expire until Monday.

The National Weather Service says, "travel is expected to become very difficult or impossible late Saturday night and Sunday."

Snowfall potential in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Snowfall potential for this weekend's winter storm.

By the numbers:

At this point, the areas in the winter storm watch and warning areas should prepare for heavy snow and difficult travel conditions as the storm unfolds late Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. It needs to be said that with a spring snow event there is tremendous uncertainty of the exact storm track, so it can be next to impossible to nail down exact snow totals up until a few hours of the onset of the storm.

This is a scenario that often brings double-digit totals in the heaviest band of snow. For the moment, the highest likelihood for those numbers will be toward southeast Minnesota and across southwest Wisconsin. However, pockets of heavy snow are possible for the greater Twin Cities as the storm intensifies early Sunday morning.

The forecast will definitely change as we get closer to the event, but as of Friday afternoon, the map above shows the snowfall potential for Minnesota and much of Wisconsin. The red shading southeast of the Twin Cities shows the potential for more than 18 inches of snow.

FOX 9 will keep you updated with the very latest as this unfolds through the weekend. Stay with FOX 9 for updates and download the FOX 9 Weather app for location-based alerts.