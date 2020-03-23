St. Joseph's Hospital staff write encouraging messages on windows
It's a trying time for health care workers, but staff at St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul are sharing messages of positivity amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Minnesota band students perform 'Bad Guy' social distancing style
Amid these uncertain times, music is proving to be a great unifier.
Minnesota brass band brings tunes to St. Paul neighborhood, world
The Minnesota-based band Buck It Up Brass brought some tunes to a St. Paul neighborhood over the weekend.
Friends show support from afar for Minneapolis woman isolated in hospice care with cancer
The coronavirus pandemic has had a lot of negative effects but it has also spurred plenty of innovation as companies, families, and friends have had to find other ways to communicate when face-to-face interaction is limited.
9-year-old's gymnastics team surprises her with birthday car parade
Paige’s 9th birthday party was cancelled and she missed out on spring break this year, but her gymnastics team wouldn’t let her birthday go unnoticed.
Minnesota State Trooper pulls over health care worker, ends up giving her N95 masks
A Minnesota State Trooper took an opportunity to thank the health care workers who are at the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can still exercise: Minnesota's stay at home order allows for some fresh air
As Minnesota's Stay At Home order takes effect, many people will end up spending the vast amount of the day inside their homes.
Minneapolis police work with caterer, nonprofit to serve meals for people in need during pandemic
As more people stay home, others are hitting the streets, including a Minneapolis police lieutenant and a nonprofit looking to provide food for those who need it most.
Minnesota church gives families isolation break with makeshift drive-in theater
While movie theaters are among the many gathering places closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, one church in Coon Rapids is bringing back an old-school way of seeing the latest blockbuster.
Barbershop quartet from 'The Music Man' performs song reminding people to wash their hands
The Chanhassen Dinner Theatres production of “The Music Man” is currently on hold to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the show’s barbershop quartet is still singing.
#songsofthevirus: Minnesota music teachers spearhead musical messages of safety
With many Minnesotans home right now and more starting this weekend due to the Governor’s stay-at-home order, some of them will join a group of people putting their musical talents towards spreading the message of safety.
Bloomington chocolate shop donating sweets to health care workers
A small business in Bloomington, Minnesota is finding a way to say thank you to health care workers.
Four-year-old Minnetonka, Minn. boy sets up supplies table to help neighbors
It's important to highlight some of the good things that are happening in these times of uncertainty. That includes a four-year-old Minnetonka boy who's spent his day at the end of his driveway, asking people if there's anything they need.
Loaves and Fishes Minnesota serves over 200 meals per hour amid COVID-19 pandemic
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many of our neighbors are struggling with food security.
Minnesota school resource officer keeping up his daily doodles despite school closure
A school resource officer in New Brighton, Minnesota known for his daily doodles isn’t letting the fact that schools are closed keep him from trying to brighten students’ days with his drawings.
Shifting gears, Minnesota woodworking company producing 1.6 million face shields for health care workers
Companies across the country – and right here in Minnesota – are stepping up to make products that will keep our health care workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Viking Kyle Rudolph donates meals to Minnesotans in need amid pandemic
Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph was a finalist for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award again this year because of his tireless charity work.
Friends throw surprise drive-by party for New Prague, Minnesota couple's 50th anniversary
COVID-19 is keeping people apart, but it not keeping them from celebrating the good things in life.
From a distance, young Minnesota girl befriends neighbor during COVID-19 outbreak
As families across Minnesota stay home and maintain a social distance from others, one young girl made friends with her neighbor - all by communicating from her balcony.
Minnesota couple gets engaged during surprise video chat with friends
A Minnesota couple believes it is the first to be engaged over Zoom video chat.