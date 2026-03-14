Minneapolis shooting leaves man dead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man who was standing with a group of people in a parking lot was fatally shot in Minneapolis early Saturday morning.
Man killed in shooting
What we know:
At about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the area of Hennepin Avenue and West 24th Street in Minneapolis, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Police say he was in a parking lot with a group of people when "gunfire erupted from outside the group and struck him."
What we don't know:
No one has been arrested, and police are working to figure out what led up to the shooting.
The man has not yet been identified.
What they're saying:
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara released the following statement:
"Gun violence devastates families and traumatizes communities, and tonight it took the life of a man. We will do everything we can to bring those responsible for this senseless violence to justice."
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail.
The Source: This story uses information from a Minneapolis Police Department press release.