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Minneapolis shooting leaves man dead

By
Published  March 14, 2026 7:49am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A man was fatally shot in Minneapolis early Saturday morning.
    • He was standing with a group of people in a parking lot when he was shot.
    • No arrests have been made. 

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man who was standing with a group of people in a parking lot was fatally shot in Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

Man killed in shooting

What we know:

At about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the area of Hennepin Avenue and West 24th Street in Minneapolis, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police say he was in a parking lot with a group of people when "gunfire erupted from outside the group and struck him."

What we don't know:

No one has been arrested, and police are working to figure out what led up to the shooting. 

The man has not yet been identified. 

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara released the following statement:   

"Gun violence devastates families and traumatizes communities, and tonight it took the life of a man. We will do everything we can to bring those responsible for this senseless violence to justice."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail.

The Source: This story uses information from a Minneapolis Police Department press release. 

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis