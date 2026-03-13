Marisa Simonetti, charged in tarantula tossing case, found guilty
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Hennepin County jury found a former Hennepin County Commissioner candidate guilty after throwing a tarantula at her housemate back in June 2024.
READ MORE: Hennepin County candidate arrested, throws tarantula during dispute
Marissa Simonetti found guilty
Verdict:
Marissa Simonetti was found guilty on all three counts she was charged with.
She is set to be sentenced on May 1.
Tarantula tantrum
The backstory:
In June 2024, Hennepin County board commissioner candidate Marisa Simonetti made national headlines, when her housemate captured a video of her playing loud music, banging pots and pans, screaming, and tossing a live tarantula down a staircase.
Simonetti says she did these things in an attempt to get the housemate out of the home.
After her arrest this summer, Simonetti was charged with fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. She subsequently lost her Republican endorsement for the Hennepin County seat.
Simonetti ran for the same seat during a special election in May 2024 but lost to former Minnesota House representative Heather Edelson by about 1,000 votes.
The Source: This story uses information gathered in Hennepin County Court and previous FOX 9 reporting.