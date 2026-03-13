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Marisa Simonetti, charged in tarantula tossing case, found guilty

Published  March 13, 2026 11:39am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
Hennepin Co. Commissioner candidate interview [RAW]

Hennepin Co. Commissioner candidate interview [RAW]

A self-described conservative candidate running on "family values" for a vacant Hennepin County Commissioner seat was arrested on abuse charges on Friday following an altercation between her and a roommate. FOX 9's Karen Scullin has a wide-ranging interview with candidate Marissa Simonetti, who ultimately says she still plans on running for the seat.

The Brief

    • A former candidate for Hennepin County Commissioner was found guilty on all three counts against her.
    • Marissa Simonetti was accused of throwing a tarantula at her housemate during an altercation in 2024, leading to fifth-degree assault charges.
    • Simonetti lost the race for Hennepin County Commissioner but did not drop out. She is now running for U.S. Senator from Minnesota, according to her campaign website.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Hennepin County jury found a former Hennepin County Commissioner candidate guilty after throwing a tarantula at her housemate back in June 2024.

READ MORE: Hennepin County candidate arrested, throws tarantula during dispute

Marissa Simonetti found guilty

Verdict:

Marissa Simonetti was found guilty on all three counts she was charged with. 

She is set to be sentenced on May 1. 

Tarantula tantrum 

The backstory:

In June 2024, Hennepin County board commissioner candidate Marisa Simonetti made national headlines, when her housemate captured a video of her playing loud music, banging pots and pans, screaming, and tossing a live tarantula down a staircase.

Simonetti says she did these things in an attempt to get the housemate out of the home.

After her arrest this summer, Simonetti was charged with fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. She subsequently lost her Republican endorsement for the Hennepin County seat.

Simonetti ran for the same seat during a special election in May 2024 but lost to former Minnesota House representative Heather Edelson by about 1,000 votes.

The Source: This story uses information gathered in Hennepin County Court and previous FOX 9 reporting. 

Crime and Public SafetyEdinaHennepin County