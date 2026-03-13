Marisa Simonetti, charged in tarantula tossing case, found guilty

The Brief A former candidate for Hennepin County Commissioner was found guilty on all three counts against her. Marissa Simonetti was accused of throwing a tarantula at her housemate during an altercation in 2024, leading to fifth-degree assault charges. Simonetti lost the race for Hennepin County Commissioner but did not drop out. She is now running for U.S. Senator from Minnesota, according to her campaign website.



A Hennepin County jury found a former Hennepin County Commissioner candidate guilty after throwing a tarantula at her housemate back in June 2024.

READ MORE: Hennepin County candidate arrested, throws tarantula during dispute

Marissa Simonetti found guilty

Verdict:

Marissa Simonetti was found guilty on all three counts she was charged with.

She is set to be sentenced on May 1.

Tarantula tantrum

The backstory:

In June 2024, Hennepin County board commissioner candidate Marisa Simonetti made national headlines, when her housemate captured a video of her playing loud music, banging pots and pans, screaming, and tossing a live tarantula down a staircase.

Simonetti says she did these things in an attempt to get the housemate out of the home.

After her arrest this summer, Simonetti was charged with fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. She subsequently lost her Republican endorsement for the Hennepin County seat.

Simonetti ran for the same seat during a special election in May 2024 but lost to former Minnesota House representative Heather Edelson by about 1,000 votes.