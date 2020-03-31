Expand / Collapse search

FOX 9 Positive Moments: Photos and videos that made us smile on April 1

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Positivity During The Pandemic
FOX 9
(FOX 9) - Do you have a cute sing along, a funny distance learning moment or something else positive to share right now? 

Please email your videos and pictures to fox9news@foxtv.com. Your clip might air to help brighten up our newscasts during the COVID-19 crisis.

Cardboard maze and a front-yard obstacle course

Positive Moments: An obstacle course and an indoor maze

An obstacle course for physical education class and an indoor, cardboard maze highlight today's positive moments.

A creative Rube Goldberg project

Positive Moments: Getting creative while staying at home

Having to stay inside is drawing out the creativity in some people.

Family TikTok dance challenge 

Positive Moments: Mom and daughter TikTok dance

A Maple Grove mom and daughter showed us their moves with this TikTok dance amid the pandemic.

First ride without training wheels

Positive Moments: First ride without training wheels

One boy reached a new milestone - no more training wheels!

Birthday party parade in Miesville

Birthday parade in Miesville, Minnesota

Birthday parade in Miesville, Minnesota courtesy of John Caneff

E-scooter meets office chair

Positive Moments: March 31 @ 9pm

