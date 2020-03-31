FOX 9 Positive Moments: Photos and videos that made us smile on April 1

article
Cardboard maze and a front-yard obstacle course
An obstacle course for physical education class and an indoor, cardboard maze highlight today's positive moments.
A creative Rube Goldberg project
Family TikTok dance challenge
First ride without training wheels
Birthday party parade in Miesville
E-scooter meets office chair
