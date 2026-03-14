MN winter storm live updates: Heavy snow later Saturday, dangerous travel possible

The Brief A winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the upper Midwest this weekend. Dangerous travel conditions are possible through Monday morning. Find live updates on the winter storm below.



A winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow to parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin later Saturday into Sunday, which could lead to dangerous travel conditions through Monday.

Watch FOX 9 live in the player above, and find live updates on the winter storm below. Download the FOX 9 Weather app for location-based alerts.

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Snowfall rates of 2-3 inches an hour possible

7:30 a.m.:

There is the potential for snowfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour during this storm. The heaviest snow is expected to be in the southern part of Minnesota and near the Twin Cities, as well as into Wisconsin.

Blizzard warning issued

7 a.m.:

A blizzard warning has been issued for portions of western and southern Minnesota, with heavy snow expected to become widespread Saturday evening.

Traffic is expected to be difficult to nearly impossible by early Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Find the latest weather alerts for Minnesota here.