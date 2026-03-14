Live updates: Churches, businesses closing in Twin Cities due to winter storm

The Brief Churches and businesses across the Twin Cities are closing Sunday due to a strong snowstorm coming through the area. Travel conditions are expected to be dangerous all day Sunday into Monday morning. Find live updates of what's closed below.



Churches and businesses are closing across the Twin Cities metro as a winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow Sunday.

Watch FOX 9 live in the player above, and find live updates on what's closed below. Download the FOX 9 Weather app for location-based alerts.

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8:30 p.m. - Businesses closed Sunday so far in MN

8:20 p.m. — Churches closed Sunday so far in MN