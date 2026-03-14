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Live updates: Churches, businesses closing in Twin Cities due to winter storm

By
Published  March 14, 2026 8:45pm CDT
Winter Weather
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Churches and businesses across the Twin Cities are closing Sunday due to a strong snowstorm coming through the area.
    • Travel conditions are expected to be dangerous all day Sunday into Monday morning.
    • Find live updates of what's closed below.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Churches and businesses are closing across the Twin Cities metro as a winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow Sunday. 

Watch FOX 9 live in the player above, and find live updates on what's closed below. Download the FOX 9 Weather app for location-based alerts. 

READ MORE: 

8:30 p.m. - Businesses closed Sunday so far in MN 

8:20 p.m. — Churches closed Sunday so far in MN

Winter WeatherMinnesota