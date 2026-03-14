Live updates: Churches, businesses closing in Twin Cities due to winter storm
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Churches and businesses are closing across the Twin Cities metro as a winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow Sunday.
Watch FOX 9 live in the player above, and find live updates on what's closed below. Download the FOX 9 Weather app for location-based alerts.
READ MORE:
- What to expect with this weekend's winter storm
- Latest weather alerts
- Canceled flights at MSP Airport
- Live updates: Snow emergencies declared
- Walz authorizes National Guard to help with snow storm
- MN winter storm live updates: Heavy snow later Saturday, Blizzard Warnings declared
8:30 p.m. - Businesses closed Sunday so far in MN
- Wayzata Children's Clinic
- Nadia Cakes in Woodbury and Maple Grove (opening late Monday as well)
- Midtown Global Market, Minneapolis
- Children’s Minnesota’s Partners in Pediatrics Primary Care Clinic, Maple Grove
- Bachman's
- Aster Cafe, Minneapolis
- Como Zoo
8:20 p.m. — Churches closed Sunday so far in MN
- Calvin Presbyterian Church, virtual service will be streamed online
- Messiah Lutheran Church—Lakeville
- Mount Olive—Anoka
- St. John's Lutheran Church—Lakeville, video of the worship service, is online here
- Christ Lutheran Church—Lake Elmo
- Faith Community Church, New Richmond, Wisconsin
- Farmington Lutheran Church