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Minnesota weather: Snow emergencies declared in several cities

By
Published  March 13, 2026 8:04pm CDT
Weather
FOX 9
MN weather: What to expect with this weekend's storm

MN weather: What to expect with this weekend's storm

The biggest snow of the season is coming Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. Here's what to expect in Minnesota with this weekend's winter storm.

The Brief

    • The potentially largest snowfall of the season is approaching Minnesota this weekend.
    • Several cities have begun declaring snow emergency parking restrictions ahead of the final culmination.
    • Check back for updates as more announcements begin to be made.

(FOX 9) - As the potentially biggest snowstorm of the season approaches Minnesota, several cities have begun declaring snow emergencies and parking restrictions.

Snow emergencies

St. James

The City of St. James has declared a snow emergency, which goes into effect from Sunday, March 15 at 12:00 a.m. (midnight) to Monday, March 16th at 12:00 p.m.

Northfield

The City of Northfield has declared a snow emergency, effective 10:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14 until 10:00 p.m. on March 17.

The city says that during a snow emergency there is no parking on any city street until it is plowed curb-to-curb and the weather system has passed. Vehicles parked on the street will be ticketed with the potential of being towed.

When parking lots are scheduled for snow removal, there is no parking from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All downtown parking lot permit holders must park in the city lots during a snow emergency.

  • Residential streets will be plowed on March 15 and 16.
  • Downtown snow removal will be on March 17.
  • Snow removal in all downtown parking lots will be on March 18.

St. Cloud

A snow emergency has been declared, effective Sunday, March 15, at 12:01 a.m. 

The emergency remains in effect for 72 hours unless rescinded earlier due to favorable weather conditions and roads being plowed to full width.

Winter storm warning

The backstory:

The biggest snowfall of the season is coming Saturday night into Sunday afternoon.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Twin Cities and parts of Minnesota this weekend due to a winter storm that's expected to move into the Upper Midwest. The National Weather Service says, "travel is expected to become very difficult or impossible late Saturday night and Sunday."

A winter storm watch is also in effect for areas of west-central and southwestern Minnesota.

What's next:

FOX 9 will keep you updated with the latest information, providing live updates all weekend.

The Source: FOX 9 meteorologists and the National Weather Service.

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