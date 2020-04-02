Expand / Collapse search

FOX 9 Positive Moments: Photos and videos that made us smile on April 2

Published 
Positivity During The Pandemic
FOX 9
A message for firefighters and a girl spreads some sunshine through song

Positive Moments: A message for firefighters and lovely singing

A girl sings a beautiful rendition of "My Only Sunshine" and community members shout out local firefighters.

Nurse Practitioner's family takes funny photo of their new normal

Positive Moments: Nurse practitioner and her family take funny family photo

Things are very different for Nurse Practitioner Kati Kaushal and her family during the COVID-19 crisis. They sent FOX 9 a cute family photo showing their smiles anyway.

'Spread Hope, Not Germs'

Positive Moments: Lakeville girl wants to ‘spread hope not germs’

This girl from Lakeville, Minn. is delivering messages all over her neighborhood.

