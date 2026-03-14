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Minnesota weather: What to expect with this weekend's winter storm

By and
Published  March 14, 2026 7:33am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
MN weather: What to expect with weekend storm

MN weather: What to expect with weekend storm

A winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the upper Midwest this weekend, with snow expected to start later Saturday and continue through Sunday. Dangerous travel conditions could persist through Monday. 

The Brief

    • A winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the upper Midwest this weekend, starting on Saturday.
    • Dangerous travel conditions are possible through Monday morning.
    • A winter storm warning and a blizzard warning have been issued for parts of Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the upper Midwest this weekend, with snow expected to start later Saturday and continue through Sunday in Minnesota. Dangerous travel conditions could persist through Monday. 

Here's what to expect with this weekend's winter storm, which could be the biggest of the season. 

Timeline of what to expect

Timeline:

Here's a timeline of when the snow storm for the Twin Cities this weekend: 

  • Saturday: It'll be cloudy and seasonable, with a high of around 38 degrees. Flakes arrive later, likely more toward sunset.
  • Saturday night: Expect snow, which could be heavy at times. Gusty east winds and very difficult travel are expected overnight.
  • Sunday: Snow and blowing snow. It'll be gusty with heavy snow, which will slowly end by the evening. Gusty winds could lead to blowing snow even after the snow exits the area.
  • Monday: Bitter cold. Difficult travel conditions could continue into Monday.

Stay with FOX 9 for updates on this winter storm, and download the FOX 9 Weather app for location-based alerts. 

Minnesota snow potential

By the numbers:

Heavy, wet snow is likely for southern Minnesota from late Saturday night into Sunday, with snow tapering off Sunday afternoon. Gusty winds could lead to blowing and drifting snow on Sunday.

There is the potential for snowfall rates of 2–3 inches per hour during this storm. 

Some areas could see more than a foot of snow. The heaviest snow is expected to be in the southern part of Minnesota and near the Twin Cities, as well as into Wisconsin.

Winter storm warning, blizzard warning

Weather alerts:

Much of Minnesota has some type of winter weather alert this weekend, except far northern Minnesota.

A winter storm warning has been issued for 4 p.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Monday for the Twin Cities metro. The winter storm warning area covers much of southeastern and central Minnesota. In the winter storm warning area, dangerous travel conditions are possible.

Meanwhile, a blizzard warning has been issued for just outside the Twin Cities metro for an area that stretches for much of southwestern and south-central Minnesota. This area could see white-out conditions and dangerous travel conditions. 

Find the latest weather alerts here

READ MORE: 

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