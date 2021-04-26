Police: Rideshare not connected to Yadhira Romero Martinez homicide

article

According to Minneapolis police, there is no evidence linking the homicide of a young woman in south Minneapolis to a rideshare service.

Yadhira Romero Martinez was found dead Friday following a welfare check at a home in the 3000 block of 18th Avenue South. Following her death, family members said Martinez was last seen getting into a vehicle from a rideshare app, like Uber or Lyft. However, Minneapolis Police Spokesman John Elder says there is "no evidence" a rideshare program played a role in Martinez's case.

Over the weekend, a 23-year-old man was arrested in Ohio in connection to the case. Charges have not been filed yet.

Monday night, a group in Mankato will be holding a vigil in memory of Martinez. Hundreds gathered on Saturday in Minneapolis in her honor.