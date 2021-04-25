Suspect in Yadhira Romero Martinez homicide in Minneapolis arrested in Ohio, police say

article

Minneapolis Police say an arrest has been made in the murder of a young woman in south Minneapolis that occurred Friday night.

A release from the Minneapolis Police Department Sunday said a 23-year-old man was arrested in Ohio this weekend after being identified as a suspect. He has yet to be charged.

Friday, police say they responded to a home on the 3000 block of 18th Avenue South for a welfare check when they found a young woman dead. The victim's family identified her as Yadhira Romero Martinez.

Saturday, hundreds of people filled the streets to remember the woman, who was described by her cousin as a "really bright kid" without a "bad bone in her body."

Yadhira Romero Martinez is being remembered after her murder this week in Minneapolis. (Supplied)

The woman had just moved back to Minnesota from Mexico with her younger brother. Family said she did not make it home from work and didn’t show up for work the next day.

Police have not confirmed that Martinez is the victim of the homicide for which the man was arrested in Ohio.

Minneapolis police say they are working to extradite the suspect to face charges in Minnesota and called the investigation "very active" in a release Sunday.