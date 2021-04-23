Suspicious death under investigation in south Minneapolis

article

A suspicious death is under investigation in south Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

At 12:32 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 3000 block of 18th Ave S to complete a welfare check on a woman.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased woman, who police believe was in her 20s.

Due to evidence at the scene, investigators believe her death may not be from natural causes.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the woman and determine a cause and manner of death.