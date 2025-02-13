US Sen. Tina Smith is not seeking reelection

The Brief Minnesota's junior U.S. Senator is not seeking reelection. Tina Smith, a Democrat, made the announcement on Thursday via a video posted on social media. Smith began her time in the Senate in 2018.



Tina Smith won't run in 2026

Local perspective:

In a social media post on Thursday, Smith, a Democrat from Minnesota, said she has "decided not to run for reelection to the Senate in 2026."

"This job has been the honor of a lifetime. For the rest of my term, I’ll work as hard as I can for Minnesotans and our country. Thank you so much, Minnesota," she shared on social media.

In a video she shared (watch it above), she said that after 20 years in the public sector, she's ready to spend more time with her family. When she came to the Senate in 2018, she didn't have any grandchildren, and now she has four. Her family all lives in the Minneapolis area, and she wants to spend time with them at home.

"This decision is not political. It's entirely personal," Smith said.

Smith served as lieutenant governor of Minnesota before winning a special election in 2018 to fill Al Franken's Senate seat. She was reelected to the Senate in 2020.

During her time in the Senate, Smith has touted her work to lower prescription drug costs, pass climate legislation, and support rural communities.

Why you should care:

Smith's decision not to seek reelection means a Democratic-held Senate seat will be in play in the 2026 election. Republicans currently hold a majority in the Senate, with 53 seats, after the 2024 election.

Smith said in her video the United States is in need of "strong progressive leadership," adding she has nearly two full years left as Minnesota's junior senator. She plans to use every day she has left in her term working hard to represent Minnesotans' interests in the U.S. Senate to make sure her constituents' voices are heard.

"Since I don't have to worry about running a reelection campaign, I can focus entirely on this job," Smith said.

Smith added, "We have a deep bench of political talent in Minnesota, a group of leaders that are more than ready to pick up the work and carry us forward, and I’m excited to make room for them to move forward."

Reactions to Smith's announcement

What they're saying:

Amy Klobuchar on Smith

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Smith's counterpart in the Senate, released a statement on Smith's decision. She said:

"It’s been a privilege to work with Sen. Tina Smith. I’m lucky enough to call her not only a colleague, but a true friend. Tina and I have been friends since long before our time together in the Senate. We have watched each other’s kids grow up and been there for each other through life’s ups and downs. As the only Senator to have worked at Planned Parenthood, Tina quickly became a leader in Washington in the fight to protect women’s rights. Tina also bravely shared her own story as part of her work to strengthen mental health services for all Americans. Her quiet but effective governing style earned her the title the velvet hammer. While Tina and I will continue to work together for the next two years, our friendship and her legacy will last a lifetime."

Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman on Smith

Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman released the following statement on Smith's decision:

"Sen. Smith has been a tireless and dedicated champion for all Minnesotans. She’s never backed down from fighting for what is right. I’m especially grateful for her leadership on reproductive freedom, climate action, and mental health. Her work has improved the lives of so many, and I’m deeply grateful for her public service."

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Smith

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan released the following statement on Thursday:

"United States Senator Tina Smith has paved the way for so many women like me throughout her entire career. She uses her voice to fiercely defend the people of Minnesota. She’s fought for small businesses, farmers, and those who’ve been overlooked so they can have a fair shot at economic success.



"Senator Smith is also an organizer at heart. She knows we all do better when everyone has a seat at the table. Thank you, Tina, for your leadership. I look forward to continuing our work together for Minnesotans."

Minnesota DFL on Smith's decision

Minnesota DFL Party released the following on Thursday:

"From city hall to the halls of Congress, no one has fought harder for Minnesotans and our values than Tina Smith," said Minnesota DFL Executive Director Heidi Kraus Kaplan. "From reproductive freedom to workers' rights, Tina has been a relentless champion for the DFL principle that we all do better when we all do better. The DFL will work as tirelessly as Tina does to ensure that her successor shares her commitment to Minnesota values."

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy released the following statement on Smith's decision:

"Well Shit. U.S. Sen. Tina Smith is a fierce force in the United States Senate. I count on her discerning courage and steadfast partnership in our day-to-day fight for Minnesotans. I am happy for Tina, Archie, and their family, and I’m committed to our continued work together."

Who will run to replace Tina Smith?

What we know:

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on social media on Thursday said it is her intention to run for U.S. Senate but she would make a formal announcement "later this month."

Here's her full statement:

"I love Minnesota and my intention is to run for United States Senate and continue to serve the people of this state. I’ll make a formal announcement later this month. In the meantime, I’m talking with community and my family and friends. I will have more to say soon."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.