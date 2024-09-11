St. Paul couple uncovers birthplace of Old Dutch Potato Chips

Old Dutch, a staple in Minnesota kitchens for nearly a century, is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. Recently, a St. Paul couple discovered their home was the birthplace of the classic treat.

Tom Mueller and Art Punyko have lived in a house at Grand Avenue and Pascal Street in St. Paul’s Macalester Groveland neighborhood for 28 years. One summer, a visitor pulled up and told Mueller that his uncle had started Old Dutch Potato Chips in their kitchen. Initially skeptical, Mueller thought, "This can't be true. You're pulling my leg."

However, when Mueller and Punyko retired, they delved into their home's history. They found property records showing that the house was owned by Charles Marx during the Great Depression. Census records revealed that Charles’ son, Carl J. Marx, who also lived in the home, was listed as the proprietor of a potato chip manufacturing business.

