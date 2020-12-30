Officers from Minneapolis police shooting part of community response team

A Minneapolis Police spokesperson said the officers involved in a deadly exchange of gunfire in south Minneapolis Wednesday night were part of a community response team and were officers from the city's third precinct.

Police say the officers had their body cameras on at the time of the deadly incident and were immediately isolated and were awaiting interviews from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the incident. No officers were shot in the exchange.

Community response team officers aren't assigned to a particular precinct. The spokesperson said they were a similar unit to the one that helped arrest more than 40 individuals related to a carjacking ring in south Minneapolis.

The man was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with Minneapolis Police at a south Minneapolis Holiday gas station at 36th Street and Cedar Avenue Wednesday night around 6:15 p.m.

Police say officers initiated a traffic stop on a suspect of a felony crime and gunfire was exchanged. Investigators are intervieweing eyewitnesses and reviewing the body camera footage as part of the investigation.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a man, was shot and killed. The female passenger was not shot.

Sources tell FOX 9 that officers recovered a gun from the suspect's person and that the suspect fired at police.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is taking over the case.