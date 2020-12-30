Man shot and killed in gunfire exchange with Minneapolis Police

article

A man was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with Minneapolis Police at a south Minneapolis gas station Wednesday night.

Police say officers initiated a traffic stop on a felony suspect near 36th Street and Cedar Avenue and gunfire was exchanged.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a man, was shot and killed. The female passenger was not shot.

No officers were shot in the exchange. The officers have been isolated and are waiting to be interviewed about their role in the incident.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is taking over the case.

