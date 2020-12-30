Chief: Suspect who died in Minneapolis police shooting fired at officers first

article

The man who died after an exchange of gunfire with Minneapolis Police Wednesday night fired at officers first before he was killed, the Minneapolis Police Chief said in a news conference Wednesday night.

Sources told FOX 9 officers also recovered a gun from the suspect's person after the gunfire exchange.

No officers were shot in the exchange. The officers have been isolated and are waiting to be interviewed about their role in the incident. A police spokesperson said the officers were part of a community response team.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is taking over the case.

The man was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with Minneapolis Police at a south Minneapolis Holiday gas station Wednesday night.

Police say officers initiated a traffic stop on a suspect of a felony crime near 36th Street and Cedar Avenue and gunfire was exchanged. Body cameras were activated during the incident and investigators are intervieweing eyewitnesses.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, a man, was shot and killed. The female passenger was not shot.

This is a developing story. Check back in to FOX 9 for the latest.