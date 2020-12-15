Minneapolis carjacking sting yields more than 40 arrests

article

A joint operation between the Minneapolis Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office yielded more than 40 carjacking arrests, the departments announced Tuesday.

The announcement was made at City Hall Tuesday after a joint-force carjacking suppression operation in Minneapolis last week.

Minneapolis residents noticed a helicopter circling south Minneapolis for two days last week. Then, officials confirmed that the helicopter belonged to the Minnesota State Patrol, which was cooperating with the investigation.

A helicopter is circling south Minneapolis for a second straight day. Police say it was requested to assist in an investigation. (Andrew Sather)

Chief Medaria Arradondo and Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson appeared at a news conference Tuesday to announce the arrests. Arradondo applauded the joint efforts of the two agencies, saying it couldn’t have been done without it as MPD resources were stretched thin in the city.

In October, Minneapolis Police noted a “sharp increase” in carjackings. The uptick led the department to create a specific code for carjackings when recording them in the record system.