New Prague police find body of missing 24-year-old Logan Sampson

The Brief New Prague police found a body suspected to be 24-year-old Logan Sampson who had been missing since Sept. 7. The body was found in a field in New Prague. Sampson had recently suffered a seizure and his family was concerned he was in danger.



New Prague police say they believe they have found the body of Logan Sampson Tuesday, who had been missing since Sept. 7.

Body of Logan Sampson found

What we know:

According to New Prague police, just before 11 a.m. officers found the body of a man in a field within the city. The body was found with the use of a law enforcement drone.

Police believe it is the body of 24-year-old Logan Sampson, who was reported missing in New Prague on Sept. 7.

Police say that the Hennepin County Medical Examiner will make the official identification of the body.

The search for Logan Sampson

The backstory:

Sampson was last seen on doorbell camera video letting out the family's dog before disappearing around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 7.

He did not have his phone on him, and his mom told FOX 9 he had two seizures in the past two years, with the most recent happening two weeks ago, which caused memory loss.

More than 100 volunteers joined the search for Sampson on Monday, looking through ponds and farmland. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and New Prague police used search dogs, drones and other aircraft in an effort to find Sampson.