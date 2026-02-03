Major I-394 roadwork starts Feb. 22, drivers told to expect delays

The Brief MnDOT says it will begin road work on I-394 on Sunday, Feb. 22, with the project likely to impact traffic in the months to follow. The project aims to improve safety and extend the life of 34 bridges and ramps. Motorists should prepare for lane reductions and ramp closures through mid-summer 2026.



Major road work on Interstate 394 is set to begin, affecting traffic between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100.

I-394 traffic impacts expected

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will start significant road work on I-394 on Sunday, Feb. 22. The project will reduce westbound lanes to two, using E-ZPass lanes through mid-summer 2026.

During the project, the Penn Avenue bridge over I-394 will be closed through fall 2026, and ramps to and from Penn Avenue will also be closed through mid-summer 2026.

Motorists are being told to expect intermittent overnight lane closures on I-394 and I-94.

In total, the project will repair 34 bridges and ramps, including maintenance of the Dunwoody Boulevard ramp and replacing the deck for the Penn Avenue bridge over I-394. The work is expected to be completed in late fall 2026.

394 project details and timeline

Dig deeper:

Beginning Sunday, Feb. 22, MnDOT says the following projects will be set into motion:

Westbound I-394 between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100 in Golden Valley will be reduced to two lanes using the E-ZPass lanes through mid-summer 2026. E-ZPass lanes will operate as regular lanes — no tolls, and no carpool or transit option.

Penn Avenue bridge over I-394 will be closed through fall 2026.

Westbound I-394 ramps to and from Penn Avenue will be closed through mid-summer 2026.

Westbound I-394 traffic will not be able to exit to Park Place Boulevard/Xenia Avenue. However, the westbound exit ramp is still open for motorists coming from northbound and southbound Highway 100.

Downtown Minneapolis traffic entering westbound I-394 will be reduced to one lane through mid-summer 2026.

Westbound I-94 entrance ramp to westbound I-394 will be reduced to one lane through mid-summer 2026.

Eastbound I-94 entrance ramp to westbound I-394 will be closed through mid-summer 2026.

Intermittent, overnight lane closures on I-394 in both directions between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100.

Intermittent, overnight lane closures on I-94 in both directions between the Lowry Hill Tunnel and Highway 55.

Next phase:

Then from Friday, Feb. 27 to Monday, March 2, both directions of I-394 will be closed for the weekend due to the demolition of the Penn Avenue bridge deck, which will be rebuilt as part of the project.

What they're saying:

"The I-394 work will have long-term benefits for businesses, residents and motorists by improving safety and making it easier for everyone to get around," Tim Nelson, Director of Construction, Surveys and Materials at MnDOT Metro District said in a statement.

What we don't know:

As with any roadwork done in Minnesota, project timelines will be dependent on weather conditions, MnDOT says.

You can find the latest updates on the project overview page.