Man, 24, reported missing from New Prague; people asked to check their cameras

article

The Brief Logan Sampson, 24, was reported missing from New Prague on Sunday morning. People are asked to check their cameras. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.



Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 24-year-old man who went missing on Sunday.

Logan Sampson missing

Local perspective:

The New Prague Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are asking for the public's help locating Logan Sampson, 24.

He was last seen in the early morning of Sunday, Sept. 7, leaving a home near the 600 block of Bernas Lane in New Prague. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black jogger pants.

Sampson is known to be traveling on foot. The New Prague Police Department says he was last seen on camera at 1:30 a.m. near Phillips Parkway.

His mother told FOX 9 Sampson has a tight group of friends. He was watching TV with his dad about 30-45 minutes before he was last seen on camera. He was generally talkative and in a good mood.

The fire department flew drones with heat sensors and the Minnesota State Patrol sent a helicopter to search for him without any success.

The last ping on his cellphone was at 9 a.m. on Sunday about a mile from the Sampson's home, his mom told FOX 9.

His mom says Sampson may be foggy without his anti-seizure medications.

What you can do:

If you see or know Sampson's whereabouts, contact the New Prague Police Department or call 911. The police department is also asking people who live in the area to check their cameras for Sampson.

There is a search planned on Friday afternoon. People are meeting at Holy Trinity Church on Main Street East in New Prague.