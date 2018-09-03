Impetigo outbreak cancels Belle Plaine-Jordan football game
video

Impetigo outbreak cancels Belle Plaine-Jordan football game

Friday night's Belle Plaine vs Jordan High School football game has been canceled due to an outbreak of the highly infectious skin disease impetigo within the Belle Plaine football team. Belle Plaine will forfeit the game, which will be recorded as a 2-0 Jordan win. The game will not be rescheduled.

Boat fire on Prior Lake
video

Boat fire on Prior Lake

Emergency crews responded to a boat fire on Prior Lake, according to police. Video Courtesy: Jim Berg