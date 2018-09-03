Missing boater identified, search continues on Minnesota River
The search for a missing boater continues on the Minnesota River near Belle Plaine Tuesday.
Crews search Minnesota River in Belle Plaine after locating unoccupied boat
Rescuers are searching the Minnesota River after a running boat was found unoccupied.
Amazon workers at Shakopee warehouse protest on Prime Day
At least 100 employees at Amazon's warehouse in Shakopee, Minnesota planned to walk off the job Monday as part of one of the largest Amazon strikes among its workers in the United States.
Missing Belle Plaine teen found safe
A missing Belle Plaine teen was found safe, authorities announced Wednesday night.
Authorities search for missing Belle Plaine teen who went missing after track meet
Authorities are searching for a missing Belle Plaine teen who was last seen Tuesday night after a track meet.
Shakopee prison holds transition fair for inmates
A fair at the Shakopee women's prison helped inmates begin the transition process to find housing and work once they are released.
Motel roof collapses in Shakopee
No one was injured after a motel roof collapsed in Shakopee
Body camera footage from deadly Shakopee officer-involved shooting
The body camera footage of the deadly Shakopee officer-involved shooting in November has been released. The officer who fired his gun will not be charged. Video Courtesy: Scott County Attorney's Office
Shakopee police officer critically hurt after crashing motorcycle
A Shakopee Police Department Officer is fighting for his life after a serious motorcycle crash south of the metro.
Former Shakopee superintendent appears in court
Former Shakopee superintendent Rod Thompson made his first court appearance Wednesday.
Woman found dead in Minnesota home, man in custody
A man is in custody after a woman was found dead in a home in Shakopee, Minnesota.
Impetigo outbreak cancels Belle Plaine-Jordan football game
Friday night's Belle Plaine vs Jordan High School football game has been canceled due to an outbreak of the highly infectious skin disease impetigo within the Belle Plaine football team. Belle Plaine will forfeit the game, which will be recorded as a 2-0 Jordan win. The game will not be rescheduled.
Woman injured in crash in Shakopee
An ex-fire fighter helped lend aid while medics responded.
Shakopee School District superintendent resigns
In a unanimous vote, the Shakopee School Board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Rod Thompson and approved a separation agreement.
Investigation of Shakopee Schools Superintendent begins
Search warrants detail the investigation of the Shakopee Schools Superintendent.
Boat fire on Prior Lake
Emergency crews responded to a boat fire on Prior Lake, according to police. Video Courtesy: Jim Berg
Shakopee superintendent's purchases on district credit card under investigation
Police have opened an investigation into Shakopee Public Schools concerning the superintendent’s use of his district credit card.
Emails detail internal conversations over Shakopee school budget error
Recently obtained emails revealed internal conversations about the Shakopee school budget error.
Permanent Threads for Teens location offers style for girls
You wouldn't often think of school district offices as the place for a girls' clothing boutique, but that's exactly what's happening in Shakopee, where a little extra space is making a big difference for at risk girls.
Shakopee school board meets with public regarding $4.5 million budget 'error'
The Shakopee school board met with the public to discuss their concerns after the $4.5 million budget 'error'.