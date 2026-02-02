ICE detention conditions at Fort Snelling labeled 'inhumane'

The Brief A Minnesota congressional delegation accessed ICE facilities at Fort Snelling for the first time since Operation Metro Surge began. Lawmakers described the conditions as shocking and inhumane. A new court ruling allows Congress to visit without prior notice.



A Minnesota congressional delegation recently gained access to ICE detention facilities at Fort Snelling, revealing troubling conditions.

Conditions inside the Whipple building

What we know:

U.S. Rep. Kelly Morrison described the conditions as akin to a Third World prison. Morrison, a medical doctor, was particularly concerned about the healthcare situation, echoing complaints heard from detainees.

Former detainees shared their experiences, with Garrison Gibson recounting being in a holding cell with someone who had scabies. Hani Duglof called the conditions "very terrible."

Morrison reported that some detainees complained about long stays and inadequate treatment, with one detainee saying they were "freezing on the floor" and ignored when they asked for blankets.

Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar also visited the site, with Smith noting that detainees were confused and scared about their future.

The Whipple building was not designed for long-term detention, previously used for stays of less than 12 hours. Morrison says her visit confirmed that ICE was not meeting its own standards for humane treatment and adequate medical care.

Oversight and legal changes

What's next:

A judge has issued a restraining order allowing Congress to conduct oversight at these facilities without giving prior notice, a return to previous practices.

Morrison noted that despite having seven days to prepare for the visit, the conditions remained concerning.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how ICE will address these issues. They have not yet responded to our request for a response.