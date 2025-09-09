Search for Logan Sampson continues Tuesday in New Prague

The Brief Volunteers and authorities will continue to search for Logan Sampson on Tuesday in New Prague. The 24-year-old man recently suffered a seizure and his family is concerned he may be in danger. He does not have his phone with him and his mom says he's never left like this before.



The search for Logan Sampson continues Tuesday morning in New Prague after the 24-year-old man went missing early Sunday. There is concern he may be in danger.

Search for Logan Sampson

Local perspective:

Volunteers and first responders planned to resume search efforts for Sampson, meeting at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in New Prague, at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

More than 100 volunteers joined the search for Sampson on Monday, looking through ponds and farmland. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and New Prague police are using search dogs, drones and other aircraft in an effort to find Sampson.

What we know:

Sampson was last seen on doorbell camera video letting out the family's dog before disappearing around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 7.

He does not have his phone on him, and his mom told FOX 9 he had two seizures in the past two years, with the most recent happening two weeks ago, which caused memory loss.

"He’s never taken off like this before, so it’s mind-boggling," Sampson's mother, Nicole Tietz, told FOX 9.

Sampson's family says there is no reason to believe he would hurt himself, and he does not have access to guns. However, they say recent seizures have made Logan more forgetful, and they’re worried he may now be in medical distress.

What you can do:

If you see or know Sampson's whereabouts, contact the New Prague Police Department or call 911. The police department is also asking people who live in the area to check their cameras for Sampson.