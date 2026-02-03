GOP Sen. Warren Limmer retiring after 38 years in Minnesota Legislature

article

The Brief Minnesota Senator Warren Limmer has announced he will retire after serving 38 years in the Minnesota Legislature — first in the House, before joining the Senate in 1995. Limmer will hold his seat until a new senator is sworn into office in 2027, but it will be open for contest on the November 2026 ballot. The seat long-held by Republicans could potentially be in play now for Democrats.



The most senior GOP lawmaker in the Minnesota Senate has announced he will retire after nearly four decades of service in the legislature.

Warren Limmer retiring

What we know:

First elected to the House of Representatives in 1988, then joining the Senate in 1995, Limmer has held several leadership roles in his 38 years in Minnesota politics representing the Maple Grove area.

What they're saying:

"After serving the people in our area for 38 years in the Minnesota Legislature, I have decided to retire from my office in the Senate at the end of this year," Limmer said in a statement. "I have been greatly honored that the public has trusted me to be their voice in Minnesota government since 1988. I do not plan on going silently into retirement. I have too much experience to stay quiet. I plan to stay involved in Minnesota’s political process."

Throughout his tenure, Limmer "has been a steadfast advocate for efficient, limited, and accountable government," a press release announcing the decision says. His legislative concerns have included "criminal justice, civil law, safe school legislation, privacy protection of citizens and transparency in government," the release says.

Why you should care:

Limmer will hold his seat until a new senator is sworn into office in 2027, but his seat will now be an open contest on the November 2026 ballot.

But in his absence, the long-held seat could potentially come into play next election.

Limmer won convincingly in 2022, but in 2020 he won by roughly 900 votes out of more than 58,000 cast — showing the district isn’t a long shot to be overtaken by Democrats.

Big picture view:

Limmer is one of 14 Minnesota senators, and six members of the House, who are planning to retire after this legislative session.

A special election in January settled two seats within the House, again tying votes between parties 67-67 less than a month before the legislative session is set to begin.

The Minnesota House of Representatives was tied 67-67 before former state Rep. Kaohly Her (64A) and former state Rep. Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger (47A) resigned from their seats for new roles — Her becoming the new mayor of St. Paul, and Hemmingsen-Jaeger taking over the seat left vacant by former Senator Nicole Mitchell’s resignation.