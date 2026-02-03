Minnesota weather: A sunny, tranquil, and chilly day on Tuesday

The Brief Expect a tranquil Tuesday with sunshine, light winds, and highs near 20 degrees in the Twin Cities. Clouds increase late Tuesday with a few flurries possible overnight, mainly in western Minnesota. Temperatures return to seasonable on Wednesday before warming to near 40 by Thursday.



Expect a bright, quiet and chilly day across Minnesota on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Tuesday brings tranquil sunshine and light northerly winds at around 5 mph. Much of the day will stay bright before clouds gradually increase late in the afternoon.

The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out just below 20 degrees, with most of Minnesota seeing highs in the teens.

The cloud cover overnight helps keep temperatures in the single digits. A stray flurry is possible late Tuesday into early Wednesday, especially across western Minnesota.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday begins a warming trend, with highs climbing into the mid-20s under mostly cloudy skies and a light westerly breeze.

By Thursday, a southwest breeze will warm temperatures to near 40 degrees in the metro area. Temperatures slide Thursday night into Friday, with morning temperatures in the low 30s before cooling through the afternoon.

The milder weather lingers into the weekend, with highs in the upper 20s on Saturday before warming back into the 30s on Sunday and Monday.

