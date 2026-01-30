DHS ‘worst of the worst’ arrests include dozens of offenders recently in federal custody

The Brief The Department of Homeland Security continues to claim immigration operations are getting the "worst of the worst" off the streets. The FOX 9 Investigators found more than 50 ‘worst of the worst’ offenders detained in Minnesota were recently in federal prison during the Trump administration. The Minnesota Department of Corrections recently pushed back against DHS claims that the state was releasing inmates instead of turning them over to ICE agents.



While the Trump administration repeatedly claims its immigration operations are getting "the worst of the worst off our streets," the FOX 9 Investigators confirmed dozens of offenders listed on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) website highlighting arrests were recently in federal prisons.

Where exactly are ICE agents finding the ‘worst of the worst’ in Minnesota?

By the numbers:

The Department of Homeland Security’s "Worst of the Worst" website lists 486 offenders arrested in Minnesota.

The FOX 9 Investigators cross-checked those names with records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

At least 53 were offenders who were already in federal custody within the past year.

DHS lists the arrest locations in Sandstone (30), Rochester (17) and Waseca (6) – all cities where federal prisons are located.

The other side:

The FOX 9 Investigators asked DHS about detainees who were recently in federal custody, and whether they were released by the federal government into the community or transferred directly into ICE detention. The agency has not yet responded.

'At worst, it’s clear propaganda'

The backstory:

The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) recently found the "worst of the worst" list also included offenders who were locked up in state prisons – not out on the streets – when they were detained by ICE.

DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell pushed back against the Trump administration's claims and the "numbers released without evidence to stoke fear rather than inform the public."

The DOC identified 68 cases where it did, in fact, honor ICE detainers and provided surveillance video proof of successful transfers of offenders from ICE.

"Facts matter– so Minnesota will continue to correct the record as long as DHS distributes false information," Schnell said.