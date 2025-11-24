Minnesota brewers battle hemp ban: 2,700 jobs in danger

The Brief Minnesota brewers are concerned about new hemp laws affecting their business. The changes could impact jobs and the state's $200 million hemp industry. Lawmakers and brewers urge public action to address the issue.



Minnesota brewers are raising concerns about new hemp laws that could significantly impact their industry.

Brewers worry about new hemp laws

What we know:

Congress recently passed legislation that effectively bans intoxicating hemp products as part of a government funding bill.

This has led to concerns among Minnesota brewers, who rely on hemp-derived beverages to fill the gap left by declining beer sales. THC beverages and gummies make up about 23% of the work at craft brewers in the state.

Bob Galligan of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild highlighted the potential job losses, saying, "If this language passes, I will lose, well, my friends will lose 2,700 jobs in 353 days."

The backstory:

The hemp industry in Minnesota is valued at $200 million, comparable to the winter sports industry.

The changes to hemp laws are set to take effect next November, prompting brewers to encourage consumers to voice their opposition to the law.

Lawmakers push for change

What they're saying:

Sen. Lindsey Port compared the economic impact of the hemp law changes to banning winter sports – about a $230 million industry.

"If Congress told us tomorrow that we can't snowmobile anymore, people would lose their minds. This is that same kind of economic impact," she said on Monday.

Sen. Tina Smith emphasized the importance of educating the public about a safe and responsible hemp market, stating, "We have a really important education job to help folks understand that you can have a safe and secure and responsible market that is good for business, that is for consumers."

Local perspective:

Both Minnesota senators, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, are on the agriculture committee and plan to advocate for Minnesota's regulations, which focus on safety and labeling restrictions similar to those for alcohol.

What we don't know:

The exact impact of the new hemp laws on Minnesota's economy and the timeline for potential changes remain unclear.