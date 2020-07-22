Museums, zoos, amusement parks: What's open in Minnesota right now?

Phase three of Minnesota's Stay Safe Plan currently allows indoor and outdoor events and entertainment to be open at 25% capacity with a maximum of 250 people.

That means that some museums and other areas of fun have been able to reopen.

While some have remain closed, others are reopening with plans to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here's what we know about museums, zoos, aquariums and amusement parks in the Twin Cities area:

MUSEUMS

Bell Museum

The Bell Museum is open with limited days and operation hours, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

The museum will have enhanced cleaning throughout exhibit spaces and only allow in 25% of the building’s capacity, or no more than 250 people. Tickets must be reserved in advance for timed entry.

Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery

The Minnesota African American Heritage Musuem and Gallery in Minneapolis is temporarily closed, but plans to reopen August 4, according to MAAHMG co-founder Tina Burnside.

Minnesota Children’s Museum

Beginning August 1, the Minnesota Children’s Museum in downtown St. Paul will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Visitors must reserve spots in advance.

All visitors age 5 and older must wear a mask. Children between ages two and four are encouraged to wear a mask. The museum will encourage guests to maintain social distance and limit visits to three hours maximum to manage capacity.

Strollers are allowed, but elevator usage will be limited. Lockers and water facets will not be available.

Safety precautions include enhanced cleaning and sanitizing, newly-installed Plexiglass barriers and hand sanitizer stations, and the removal of soft props, costumes, face painting and air play. The museum has also upgraded its air filters and implemented daily staff wellness checks.

Minnesota Historical Society

Out of the 26 locations in the Minnesota Historical Society, six sites are open to the public.

Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors, Jeffers Petroglyphs in Comfrey, Birch Coulee Battlefield in Morton, Lower Sioux Agency in Morton, Marine Mill in Marine on St. Croix, and Traverse des Sioux in St. Peter are welcoming visitors.

Limited tickets are available for online and walk-up purchase.

Face coverings and social distancing is encouraged.

Other MNHS locations such as the Mill City Museum in Minneapolis, Historic Fort Snelling and Minnesota History Center in St. Paul remain closed.

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Mia is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, with special hours for at-risk visitors from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays.

General admission is free, and tickets can be reserved online, in-person or by phone.

Face masks and social distancing is required. Wheelchairs and strollers will be sanitized between each use.

Mia’s Family Center is temporarily closed.

Minnesota Museum of American Art

The M is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

The Museum of Russian Art

The Museum of Russian Art in Minneapolis is open daily to visitors at 25% of normal capacity. No reservations are required. Admission is paid at the front desk by credit card only.

Additional visiting hours have been designated from 9:15-10 a.m. Tuesdays for vulnerable populations and 9:15-10 a.m. Thursdays for first responders and medical personnel.

Masks are required. TMORA will provide masks as well.

Social distancing and other safety measures have been installed for a touch-free environment.

Tours are not available during this time.

Science Museum of Minnesota

The Science Museum of Minnesota will reopen on September 4 with a “modified museum experience.” Some programs have been delayed or discontinued.

There will be “limited operating hours” for members starting in late-August.

Weisman Art Museum

The Weisman Art Museum is temporarily closed, following guidance from the University of Minnesota leadership and public health officials.

ZOOS

Como Zoo

The Como Zoo is currently closed, but plans to announce its reopening plans Thursday.

However, the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory is open as a one-way waking path beginning at the Japanese Garden gate. Visitors must reserve tickets in advance.

Minnesota Zoo

Starting July 24, the Minnesota Zoo will be open to the public. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Zoo members had a special preview from July 19-22.

Social distancing and masks for guests age three and up are required. Staff complete wellness checks before shifts. Additional barriers were implemented for animal protection. Indoor and outdoor play areas are closed.

AQUARIUMS

Sea Life Aquarium at the Mall of America

Sea Life is open 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. every day at 25% capacity. Visitors should purchase their tickets online in advance.

Safety protocols include hand sanitizing stations, social distancing signage and floor graphics, enhanced cleaning procedures, and face masks.

SeaQuest Roseville Aquarium & Petting Zoo

SeaQuest is open at 25% capacity 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Floor stickers have been placed to help with social distancing. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility.

AMUSEMENT PARKS

Nickelodeon Universe

Nickelodeon Universe at the Mall of America is temporarily closed.

Valleyfair

The Valleyfair amusement park will remain closed until further information from the state, according to a Valleyfair spokesperson.

2020 season passes have been extended to 2021.