Nickelodeon Universe reopening inside Mall of America on Aug. 10

By FOX 9 Staff
Mall of America
FOX 9
BLOOMINGTON, MN - OCTOBER 14: Nickelodeon Universe indoor amusement park in the center of the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota on October 14, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Nickelodeon Universe is reopening at the Mall of America on Aug. 10. 

The indoor amusement park says it is doing a phased reopening, with only a select number of rides open. A maximum of 250 guests will be allowed in the park at a time.

To enter the park, guests are required to purchase either a two-hour unlimited ride pass or a non-ride pass, which will be available to purchase on-site on a first come, first served basis starting Aug. 10. 

The Mall of America reopened to the public on June 10, but Nickelodeon Universe has remained close since March.  