Nickelodeon Universe reopening inside Mall of America on Aug. 10

article

Nickelodeon Universe is reopening at the Mall of America on Aug. 10.

The indoor amusement park says it is doing a phased reopening, with only a select number of rides open. A maximum of 250 guests will be allowed in the park at a time.

To enter the park, guests are required to purchase either a two-hour unlimited ride pass or a non-ride pass, which will be available to purchase on-site on a first come, first served basis starting Aug. 10.

The Mall of America reopened to the public on June 10, but Nickelodeon Universe has remained close since March.