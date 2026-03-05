Minneapolis council passes ordinance to extend pre-eviction notices to 60 days

The Brief The Minneapolis City Council passed an ordinance that would temporarily extend the pre-filing eviction notice from 30 days to 60 days through Aug. 31, 2026. Council members say the goal is to give families more time to navigate rental assistance resources. The ordinance will now either be approved or vetoed by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.



The Minneapolis City Council passed the "Pause Evictions, Save Lives Ordinance" aimed at protecting renters whose lives were disrupted by Operation Metro Surge.

If approved by Mayor Frey, the ordinance would temporarily extend the pre-filing eviction notice from 30 days to 60 days through Aug. 31, 2026.

City leaders say this would provide the time needed for families to access resources for rental assistance.

‘Pause Evictions, Save Lives Ordinance’ passes Minneapolis City Council

What they're saying:

Council Minority Leader Robin Wonsley, lead author of the ordinance, shared the following statement:

"Preventing eviction is always more cost-effective than trying to re-house someone who has been evicted. It’s also far more humane. Operation Metro Surge will cause a massive spike in homelessness unless local government steps in, which is why I led the City Council to both fund $1 million in rental assistance and now to pause evictions and save lives."

Council Member Soren Stevenson, who co-authored the bill, addressed Mayor Frey directly:

"This is the time for the Mayor to stand up for immigrants. You showed up for press conferences and the promises were great, but we need you today. Please do not veto this policy."

What's next:

The ordinance now heads to Mayor Frey's desk for approval or a veto.