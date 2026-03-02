Minneapolis police impact during Operation Metro Surge outlined in report

The Brief A new presentation for the Minneapolis City Council outlines the impact Operation Metro Surge had on the Minneapolis Police Department. According to background analysis by city officials, "the public has experienced and documented hundreds of instances of federal immigration agents breaking the law, targeting, harassing, assaulting and abducting residents regardless of immigration statuses." The full report and a breakdown of some of its findings can be found below.



Minneapolis City Council members are set to hear a report on Tuesday that outlines how Minneapolis police handled situations that arose during the height of Operation Metro Surge throughout the city.

Operation Metro Surge impact on Minneapolis police

What we know:

Council members Jason Chavez and Soren Stevenson previously requested that Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and MPD present a report on the budget impacts of the increased federal enforcement.

The report also requested the status of investigations into illegal behavior by federal agents.

City council members previously passed a resolution "Condemning the egregious disregard of constitutional rights and the reprehensible, unsanctioned commission of violent acts against the Minneapolis community during Operation Metro Surge."

According to background analysis by city officials, "the public has experienced and documented hundreds of instances of federal immigration agents breaking the law, targeting, harassing, assaulting and abducting residents regardless of immigration statuses."

A full copy of the report, and a breakdown of some of its findings, can be found below:

Minneapolis police impact findings

By the numbers:

According to the report, Minneapolis police received more than 50,000 calls between Dec. 4, 2025, and Feb. 24, 2026.

During the same timeframe, nine officers were injured, 500 shifts were extended and more than 1,000 requests for days off were canceled.

The department has since reported 14 PTSD cases filed, eight retirements and an additional $5.2 million spent on police services from Jan. 7 to Feb. 1.

During the period, police responded to two fatal and one non-fatal shootings involving federal agents.

Throughout the responses, city police dealt with:

7 abandoned vehicles (including three left abandoned by federal agents)

2 misdemeanor assaults

7 calls for chemical irritants

12 crashes between Border Patrol/ICE agents and the public

What's next:

In the report, MPD says that, "throughout the trying times, community is and will remain a Department Priority" as it seeks to foster a safer Minneapolis through collaboration.

The report will be presented before the Minneapolis City Council’s Committee of the Whole on March 3, 2026.