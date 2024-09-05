MnDOT plans major weekend closures for I-94, Hwy 36

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is planning three major highway closures in the Twin Cities metro this weekend.

What's happening?

MnDOT has scheduled closures along the following stretches:

I-94 westbound lanes closure in Saint Paul: Traffic headed west between I-35E and Hwy 280 will be closed through the weekend. The closure starts at 10 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Eastbound Highway 36 closure between Roseville and Little Canada: Highway 36 will be closed heading east for repaving between I-35W and I-35E. This closure starts at 9 p.m. Friday and will also reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Highway 55 closed near Rosemount: Traffic heading in both directions along Highway 55 will be closed in the area of Rosemount on Saturday. The closure covers the stretch of Highway 55 between County Road 42 and Highway 52. The closure is in effect between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Ramp Closures: The ramp from northbound Highway 100 to eastbound I-494 will be closed from 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, through Monday, Nov. 4.

What else?

Hwy 36 ramps at Edgerton Street closed earlier this week ahead of the weekend project and will remain closed until next Thursday.

Detours