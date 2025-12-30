Expand / Collapse search

MN weather: Light snow causes 100+ crashes Tuesday morning

Published  December 30, 2025 5:22pm CST
Light snow may add to already slick roads Tuesday

A fresh round of light snow could make roads slippery for the Tuesday morning commute as crews are still cleaning up from Sunday’s winter storm. FOX 9’s Bill Keller has the latest. 

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - We didn’t get a lot of snow Tuesday morning, but the timing was just enough to wreak a little havoc on Minnesota roads.

Tuesday crash numbers

By the numbers:

The Minnesota State Patrol released the following crash numbers after light snow hit the Twin Cities Tuesday morning. That’s after Sunday’s snowstorm that spilled into Monday morning caused hundreds of crashes across the state.

These crash numbers are from midnight-4p.m.:

  • 119 property damage crashes
  • 13 injury crashes
  • 3 spin-outs
  • 71 vehicles off the road
  • 4 jackknifed semis

The State Patrol is reminding motorists to slow down, wear your seat belt, avoid distractions and drive sober, especially as we approach New Year’s Eve.

Wednesday: What to expect

What we know:

We had a high in the low-30s Tuesday, allowing for some of that snow to melt and improve road conditions. But another round of light snow is possible during the Wednesday morning commute.

Road incidents