Minnesota weather: Morning snowflakes lead to a brief late day thaw Tuesday

The Brief Light snow and flurries are expected early Tuesday morning and could create additional slick spots on roads. Temperatures warm into the low 30s in the Twin Cities metro. Another clipper brings morning flurries Wednesday, as temperatures hold steady in the 20s.



A quick round of morning snow gives way to milder temperatures across Minnesota on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Snow is expected to arrive early Tuesday morning, with a few brief bursts of snow showers possible throughout the morning commute. While the snow remains light, it could potentially worsen the slippery road conditions left over from Sunday’s snow.

Temperatures will rise throughout the day, reaching a high of around 32 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area. Westerly winds stay light at 5-10 mph.

Overnight remains mostly cloudy and cooler as lows dip into the teens and 20s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

On Wednesday, another clipper system may bring similar flurries during the morning commute, with up to an inch of snow possible. Snow showers taper off later in the day as temperatures hold in the 20s.

Thursday is sunny but cooler with highs in the teens. The weekend looks fairly seasonable with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)