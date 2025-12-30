Minnesota weather: Morning snowflakes lead to a brief late day thaw Tuesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A quick round of morning snow gives way to milder temperatures across Minnesota on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota
The forecast:
Snow is expected to arrive early Tuesday morning, with a few brief bursts of snow showers possible throughout the morning commute. While the snow remains light, it could potentially worsen the slippery road conditions left over from Sunday’s snow.
Temperatures will rise throughout the day, reaching a high of around 32 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area. Westerly winds stay light at 5-10 mph.
Overnight remains mostly cloudy and cooler as lows dip into the teens and 20s.
Extended Minnesota weather forecast
What's next:
On Wednesday, another clipper system may bring similar flurries during the morning commute, with up to an inch of snow possible. Snow showers taper off later in the day as temperatures hold in the 20s.
Thursday is sunny but cooler with highs in the teens. The weekend looks fairly seasonable with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:
The Source: This weather forecast uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.