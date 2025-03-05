Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Nobles County
Blizzard Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CST, Mower County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Faribault County, Nicollet County, Goodhue County, Steele County, Brown County, Le Sueur County, Waseca County, Martin County, Freeborn County, Watonwan County, Rice County, Blue Earth County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Redwood County, Burnett County, Washburn County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Houston County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CST, Hennepin County, Dakota County, Chisago County, Washington County, Sibley County, Scott County, Ramsey County, Anoka County, Pepin County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Polk County, Eau Claire County, Barron County, Dunn County

MN weather: Snowy roads lead to dozens of crashes and spinouts on Wednesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 5, 2025 8:03am CST
Road incidents
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A snowstorm has created messy road conditions during the Wednesday morning commute.
    • The Minnesota State Patrol reported 111 vehicles off the road and 70 property damage crashes from midnight to 7 a.m.
    • Snow is expected to wrap up Wednesday morning. This story will be updated as the State Patrol releases more crash numbers.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An overnight and early morning snowstorm led to numerous crashes on roadways in the Twin Cities and across southern Minnesota on Wednesday. 

Crashes on Minnesota roads 

Truck teetering off bridge towed away [RAW]

A semi-truck that was teetering off an overpass in Maplewood during Wednesday's snowstorm was towed from the scene.

By the numbers:

The Minnesota State Patrol reported between midnight and 7 a.m. there had been 70 property damage crashes, 111 vehicles off the road, 25 spinouts, seven jackknifed semis, and two injury crashes. The State Patrol is expected to release additional crash numbers later in the day. 

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising no travel in much of southern Minnesota west of Interstate 35, including a closure of Interstate 90 between Luverne and Albert Lea on Wednesday morning. 

Meanwhile, roads across the Twin Cities are listed by MnDOT as completely covered in snow. Road conditions prompted Metro Transit to suspend bus service "until further notice" Wednesday morning

MnDOT traffic cameras also captured a semi-truck teetering over the edge of an overpass in Maplewood on Wednesday morning. The overpass was closed for a period of time as crews worked to get the semi-truck back onto the road and tow it away.

Snowy Wednesday in Minnesota

Vehicle spins out live on morning news

Snow and wind are causing problems on the roads in Minnesota on Wednesday morning. Here's a road conditions update at 5 a.m. March 5, during which a vehicle spun out live on the traffic update.

What to expect:

Snow will continue to fall through the morning commute. Wind is also an issue, with gusts upwards of 40 mph in the Twin Cities. 

READ MORE: Minneapolis firefighters battle 3-alarm fire during snowstorm

winter storm warning is in effect for the Twin Cities and much of western Wisconsin, while most of southern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning until Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy snow will taper to lighter snow and then flurries through the morning commute, with snow wrapping up by lunchtime. Difficult travel is expected as the cleanup process continues into the afternoon. 

After the snow, it'll turn sunny Wednesday afternoon, but it'll stay windy. By Wednesday night, it'll be cold and quiet, as breezes gradually relax. Thursday will be tranquil and sunny, with a high of around 36 degrees. The angle of the March sun will help melt all this snow. 

This March snowstorm is officially the largest snowfall of the season in the Twin Cities. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, with a reported 7.4 inches of snow as of 6 a.m. You can find more snow totals here.

Track the snow storm

What you can do:

