MnDOT tells drivers to avoid travel in parts of southern MN due to snow, I-90 closed

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising drivers to stay off the roads in parts of southern Minnesota, as the state braces for a winter storm.

No travel advised

What we know:

MnDOT is advising drivers to stay off the roads in three far southwestern MInnesota counties, including:

Jackson

Nobles

Cottonwood

Freeborn

Faribault

Blue Earth

Brown

Waseca

Nicollet

Le Sueur

Rock

Sibley

Officials say drivers should avoid several highways and I-90 in those counties.

The following highways have also been closed:

Interstate 90 from Luverne to Blue Earth (Westbound I-90 from Luverne to the South Dakota border will remain open)

Highway 60 from Iowa to Mankato

Highway 91 from Iowa to the Murray County line

Highway 59 from Iowa to Fulda

Highway 264

Highway 30 from the Murray County line to Highway 4

Highway 4 from Iowa to Highway 30

Highway 15 from Iowa to Madelia

What they're saying:

"No travel advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel," reads the post from MnDOT. "Motorists are advised not to travel in these areas until conditions improve."

Winter weather

What to expect:

Snow falling Tuesday night into Wednesday morning combined with strong winds could create blizzard-like conditions for parts of southern Minnesota.

A blizzard warning is in effect until Wednesday afternoon for areas along the Iowa border, stretching north to the edge of the Twin Cities metro.

In the metro, a winter storm warning has been issued for the metro and areas to the east.