MnDOT tells drivers to avoid travel in parts of southern MN due to snow, I-90 closed
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising drivers to stay off the roads in parts of southern Minnesota, as the state braces for a winter storm.
No travel advised
What we know:
MnDOT is advising drivers to stay off the roads in three far southwestern MInnesota counties, including:
- Jackson
- Nobles
- Cottonwood
- Freeborn
- Faribault
- Blue Earth
- Brown
- Waseca
- Nicollet
- Le Sueur
- Rock
- Sibley
Officials say drivers should avoid several highways and I-90 in those counties.
The following highways have also been closed:
- Interstate 90 from Luverne to Blue Earth (Westbound I-90 from Luverne to the South Dakota border will remain open)
- Highway 60 from Iowa to Mankato
- Highway 91 from Iowa to the Murray County line
- Highway 59 from Iowa to Fulda
- Highway 264
- Highway 30 from the Murray County line to Highway 4
- Highway 4 from Iowa to Highway 30
- Highway 15 from Iowa to Madelia
What they're saying:
"No travel advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel," reads the post from MnDOT. "Motorists are advised not to travel in these areas until conditions improve."
(FOX 9)
Winter weather
What to expect:
Snow falling Tuesday night into Wednesday morning combined with strong winds could create blizzard-like conditions for parts of southern Minnesota.
A blizzard warning is in effect until Wednesday afternoon for areas along the Iowa border, stretching north to the edge of the Twin Cities metro.
In the metro, a winter storm warning has been issued for the metro and areas to the east.