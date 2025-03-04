Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Murray County, Lyon County, Lincoln County, Nobles County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Mower County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Faribault County, Nicollet County, Goodhue County, Steele County, Brown County, Le Sueur County, Waseca County, Martin County, Freeborn County, Watonwan County, Rice County, Blue Earth County
Blizzard Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Pepin County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Burnett County, Washburn County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Redwood County
High Wind Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Pipestone County, Rock County, Murray County, Lincoln County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Hennepin County, Dakota County, Chisago County, Washington County, Sibley County, Scott County, Ramsey County, Anoka County, Polk County, Barron County

MnDOT tells drivers to avoid travel in parts of southern MN due to snow, I-90 closed

By
Published  March 4, 2025 7:39pm CST
Travel
FOX 9

Minnesota snow: Updated forecast for overnight storm

Ian Leonard looks at the snow set to move in overnight, which could make for a commute buster for Wednesday morning.

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising drivers to stay off the roads in parts of southern Minnesota, as the state braces for a winter storm.

No travel advised

What we know:

MnDOT is advising drivers to stay off the roads in three far southwestern MInnesota counties, including:

  • Jackson
  • Nobles
  • Cottonwood
  • Freeborn
  • Faribault
  • Blue Earth
  • Brown
  • Waseca
  • Nicollet
  • Le Sueur
  • Rock
  • Sibley

Officials say drivers should avoid several highways and I-90 in those counties.

The following highways have also been closed:

  • Interstate 90 from Luverne to Blue Earth (Westbound I-90 from Luverne to the South Dakota border will remain open)
  • Highway 60 from Iowa to Mankato
  • Highway 91 from Iowa to the Murray County line
  • Highway 59 from Iowa to Fulda
  • Highway 264
  • Highway 30 from the Murray County line to Highway 4
  • Highway 4 from Iowa to Highway 30
  • Highway 15 from Iowa to Madelia

What they're saying:

"No travel advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel," reads the post from MnDOT. "Motorists are advised not to travel in these areas until conditions improve."

(FOX 9)

Winter weather

What to expect:

Snow falling Tuesday night into Wednesday morning combined with strong winds could create blizzard-like conditions for parts of southern Minnesota.

A blizzard warning is in effect until Wednesday afternoon for areas along the Iowa border, stretching north to the edge of the Twin Cities metro.

In the metro, a winter storm warning has been issued for the metro and areas to the east.

