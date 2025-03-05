Semi teetering on the edge of snowy overpass in Maplewood

The Brief A semi-truck is teetering over an overpass on Interstate 694 and White Bear Avenue. The overpass is closed as crews work to clear the scene. Watch traffic cameras live in the player at the top of the page.



A semi-truck driver nearly went off a snowy overpass on Interstate 694 in Maplewood during Wednesday morning's snow storm.

Semi teetering over the edge

What we know:

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras captured what appears to be a semi-truck stopped on an overpass, with the front end partially hanging off the edge.

The incident happened on I-694 westbound between Ramsey County Road South and the White Bear Avenue exit in Maplewood. As of 6:40 a.m., drivers are being diverted away from the overpass as crews assist in moving the semi back onto the roadway.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when crews will clear the overpass and reopen.

Minnesota road conditions

Messy commute:

Overnight snow and wind are making for messy roads on Wednesday across the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. Several highways in southern Minnesota are closed due to poor travel conditions and blowing snow. FOX 9's traffic anchor reported ramps and overpasses have been especially troublesome on Wednesday morning.

In addition to the expected snow-covered roads, there is a lot of drifting on area roadways. Conditions can change quickly due to the winds — just because the road you're on is clear doesn't mean the next road will be, even on main city streets.

Meanwhile, roads across the Twin Cities are listed by MnDOT as completely covered in snow. You can check current road conditions for your commute here.

Snowy Wednesday in Minnesota

What to expect:

Some areas of the southern Twin Cities metro have already picked up 6+ inches of heavy, wet snow as of 2 a.m. Wednesday, with snow continuing to fall through the morning commute. Wind is also an issue, with gusts upwards of 40 mph in the Twin Cities.

Heavy snow will taper to lighter snow and then flurries through the morning commute, with difficult travel expected as the cleanup process continues.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Twin Cities and much of western Wisconsin, while most of southern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning until Wednesday afternoon.