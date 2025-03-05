Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Nobles County
Blizzard Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Nicollet County, Goodhue County, Steele County, Brown County, Le Sueur County, Waseca County, Martin County, Freeborn County, Watonwan County, Rice County, Blue Earth County, Mower County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Redwood County, Burnett County, Washburn County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Houston County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CST, Hennepin County, Dakota County, Chisago County, Washington County, Sibley County, Scott County, Ramsey County, Anoka County, Pepin County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Polk County, Eau Claire County, Barron County, Dunn County

Semi teetering on the edge of snowy overpass in Maplewood

Published  March 5, 2025 6:14am CST
Winter Weather
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A semi-truck is teetering over an overpass on Interstate 694 and White Bear Avenue.
    • The overpass is closed as crews work to clear the scene.
    • Watch traffic cameras live in the player at the top of the page.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A semi-truck driver nearly went off a snowy overpass on Interstate 694 in Maplewood during Wednesday morning's snow storm.

Semi teetering over the edge

Semi-truck teeters on edge of MN bridge [RAW]

A semi-truck is teetering on the edge of a bridge near on Interstate 694 at White Bear Avenue during Wednesday morning's snowstorm. Here's traffic camera footage of the incident.

What we know:

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras captured what appears to be a semi-truck stopped on an overpass, with the front end partially hanging off the edge. 

The incident happened on I-694 westbound between Ramsey County Road South and the White Bear Avenue exit in Maplewood. As of 6:40 a.m., drivers are being diverted away from the overpass as crews assist in moving the semi back onto the roadway. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear when crews will clear the overpass and reopen.

Minnesota road conditions

Vehicle spins out live on morning news

Snow and wind are causing problems on the roads in Minnesota on Wednesday morning. Here's a road conditions update at 5 a.m. March 5, during which a vehicle spun out live on the traffic update.

Messy commute:

Overnight snow and wind are making for messy roads on Wednesday across the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota. Several highways in southern Minnesota are closed due to poor travel conditions and blowing snow. FOX 9's traffic anchor reported ramps and overpasses have been especially troublesome on Wednesday morning. 

In addition to the expected snow-covered roads, there is a lot of drifting on area roadways. Conditions can change quickly due to the winds — just because the road you're on is clear doesn't mean the next road will be, even on main city streets. 

Meanwhile, roads across the Twin Cities are listed by MnDOT as completely covered in snow. You can check current road conditions for your commute here

Snowy Wednesday in Minnesota

MN weather: Snowstorm update

FOX 9's Cody Matz shares an update on the overnight snowstorm as of 3 a.m. on Wednesday, March 5.

What to expect:

Some areas of the southern Twin Cities metro have already picked up 6+ inches of heavy, wet snow as of 2 a.m. Wednesday, with snow continuing to fall through the morning commute. Wind is also an issue, with gusts upwards of 40 mph in the Twin Cities. 

Heavy snow will taper to lighter snow and then flurries through the morning commute, with difficult travel expected as the cleanup process continues.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Twin Cities and much of western Wisconsin, while most of southern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning until Wednesday afternoon.

