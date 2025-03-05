Minnesota weather: Twin Cities see largest snowfall of the season

The Brief The March snowstorm is officially the largest snowfall of the season in the Twin Cities. Many areas in the Twin Cities have picked up 7+ inches of snow. Here are the latest snow totals, as of 6 a.m. The snow is still falling, so snow totals will be updated.



Largest snowfall of the season at MSP Airport

Local perspective:

As of 6 a.m., Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has picked up 7.4 inches of snow. This marks the largest snowstorm of the season for the Twin Cities. It is still snowing, so this snow total could go up.

Here's a look at how much it has snowed at MSP Airport this season:

March 4-5 storm: 7.4 inches (as of 6 a.m., but this number will be higher as it is still snowing. The next update will be at noon.)

Dec. 19 storm: 5.5 inches

Feb. 8 storm: 3.3 inches

Feb. 14 storm: 1.7 inches

All other snow events in the Twin Cities this season recorded less than an inch of snow at MSP Airport.

Snow totals in Minnesota

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some snow totals on Wednesday. Note: The snow is still falling, so these snow totals will be updated and could change.

Dennison: 13 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Elko New Maret: 11.5 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Apple Valley: 11 inches (as of 7 a.m.)

Ellendale: 10.2 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Northfield: 10 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Lakeville: 10 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Prior Lake: 9.5 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Woodbury: 9.3 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Apple Valley: 8.5 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Owatonna: 9 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Inver Grove Heights: 9 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Stillwater: 9 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Oakdale: 8.5 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Nye, Wisconsin: 8.5 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Rosemount: 8.5 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Burnsville: 8.2 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

New Brighton: 8.2 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

St. Anthony: 8 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Savage: 8 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Hastings: 8 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

River Falls, Wisconsin: 8 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Downtown St. Paul: 8 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Edina: 8 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Albert Lea: 8 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Hugo: 7.8 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

White Bear Lake: 7.5 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Shoreview: 7.5 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Mankato: 7.5 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

MSP Airport: 7.4 inches (as of 6 a.m.) — the largest snowfall of the season

Fridley: 7.3 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Richfield: 7.2 (as of 6 a.m.)

Cottage Grove: 7.2 inches (as of 7 a.m.)

Eden Prairie: 7 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Downtown Minneapolis: 7 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Amery, Wisconsin: 6.8 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Lino Lakes: 6.6 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Chisago City: 6.5 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Chanhassen: 6.5 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Victoria: 6.1 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Roseville: 6 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Coon Rapids: 5.6 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Blaine: 5.6 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Menomonie: 5 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

North Branch: 4.7 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Robbinsdale: 4.6 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Anoka: 4.5 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Plymouth: 4.2 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Corcoran: 4 inches (as of 7 a.m.)

Long Lake: 4 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Rochester: 3.5 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Oak Grove: 3 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Glencoe: 2.7 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Monticello: 2.5 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Marshall: 2.5 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Sherburne: 2.2 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Champlin: 2.1 inches (as of 7:30 a.m.)

Maple Lake: 2 inches (as of 7 a.m.)

Dassel: 1.8 inches (as of 7;30 a.m.)

St. Cloud: 0.8 inches (as of 7 a.m.)

Little Falls: 0.5 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Send FOX 9 your snow totals, but don't take a measurement of a drift — try to find the average in your yard or on your deck.

Snowy then sunny in Minnesota

Snow will continue to fall through the morning commute. Wind is also an issue, with gusts upwards of 40 mph in the Twin Cities.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Twin Cities and much of western Wisconsin, while most of southern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning until Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy snow will taper to lighter snow and then flurries through the morning commute, with snow wrapping up by lunchtime. Difficult travel is expected as the cleanup process continues into the afternoon.

After the snow, it'll turn sunny Wednesday afternoon, but it'll stay windy. By Wednesday night, it'll be cold and quiet, as breezes gradually relax. Thursday will be tranquil and sunny, with a high of around 36 degrees. The angle of the March sun will help melt all this snow.