Metro Transit suspends bus service during Wednesday morning snowstorm

The Brief Metro Transit suspended bus service "until further notice" Wednesday morning. The transit agency said it paused bus service due to road conditions and would resume service when it's safe. SouthWest Transit suspended all services until conditions improve.



Metro Transit has suspended bus service "until further notice" during Wednesday morning's snowstorm.

Bus service suspended in Twin Cities

Local perspective:

Metro Transit announced at 5:47 a.m. it had suspended all bus service until "further notice" due to road conditions. Bus service will resume when "it is safe to do so."

However, the Metro Transit Light Rail and Northstar Commuter Rail are operating regularly.

READ MORE: Semi teetering on the edge of snowy overpass in Maplewood

Several inches of snow fell overnight in the Twin Cities metro, and wind is blowing the snow around, causing snowdrifts on some roadways.

SouthWest Transit suspends service

Dig deeper:

SouthWest Transit, which serves Eden Prairie and the southwest suburbs, suspended all services "until conditions improve" on Wednesday morning.

Snowy Wednesday in Minnesota

What to expect:

Some areas of the southern Twin Cities metro have already picked up 6+ inches of heavy, wet snow as of 2 a.m. Wednesday, with snow continuing to fall through the morning commute. Wind is also an issue, with gusts upwards of 40 mph in the Twin Cities.

Heavy snow will taper to lighter snow and then flurries through the morning commute, with difficult travel expected as the cleanup process continues.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Twin Cities and much of western Wisconsin, while most of southern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning until Wednesday afternoon.

Current road conditions in Minnesota

In addition to the expected snow-covered roads, there is a lot of drifting on area roadways. Conditions can change quickly due to the winds — just because the road you're on is clear doesn't mean the next road will be, even on main city streets.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising no travel in much of southern Minnesota west of Interstate 35, including a closure of Interstate 90 between Luverne and Albert Lea Wednedsay morning.

Meanwhile, roads across the Twin Cities are listed by MnDOT as completely covered in snow.

You can check current road conditions for your commute here.

Minnesota, Wisconsin school closings

The snowstorm led to numerous school closings and delays on Wednesday. You can find a list here.