Gophers coach P.J. Fleck signs new contract heading into 10th season

The Brief Gophers head football coach P.J. Fleck has signed a new contract after it was approved by the University of Minnesota Board of Regents at their February meeting. Fleck recently received a $700,000 bonus that increased his deal to $7.9 million, making him currently the 10th-highest paid coach in the Big Ten. He led the Gophers to an 8-5 season in 2025, ending with a win over New Mexico in the Rate Bowl.



Heading into his 10th season as the Golden Gophers football coach, P.J. Fleck will be "rowing the boat" a little longer after agreeing to a new contract to state with the University of Minnesota.

P.J. Fleck new contract

What we know:

According to an announcement by the university, Fleck has agreed to a new contract, which was approved by the Board of Regents at their February meeting. He was also recently granted a $700,000 bonus following the 2025 season.

The 2026 season will be Fleck’s 10th as the head of its football program, making him the fifth-longest tenured coach in program history and the second-longest active tenured coach in the Big Ten.

Terms of the new agreement with Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck. (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

With a 66-44 overall record, he’s ranked fourth in program history in overall wins, and is also fourth in Minnesota history in Big Ten wins with 39. He ranks fifth all-time in games coached at 110.

Minnesota has won eight games in a season five times under Fleck (2019, 2021, 2022, 2024 and 2025), which is tied for the most in program history under one coach.

He’s also 7-0 in bowl games, with his seven bowl wins being the most in school history.

Throughout his tenure in Minnesota, Fleck has had 19 players selected in the NFL Draft, while also coaching eight All-Americans, 10 Academic All-Americans and 488 Academic All-Big Ten performers, the university says.

In 2025, Fleck led Minnesota to an 8-5 overall record and a 5-4 record in the Big Ten.