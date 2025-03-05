Minnesota weather: Snow totals from March 4-5 storm

The Brief Some areas of the southern Twin Cities metro have already picked up 6+ inches of snow as of 2 a.m. Wednesday. Snow will wrap up Wednesday morning. Here are the latest snow totals.



A spring snowstorm has dumped several inches of snow in the Twin Cities metro, with snow expected to fall through the morning commute.

Snow totals in Minnesota

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some snow totals on Wednesday. Note: The snow is still falling, so these snow totals will be updated and could change.

Apple Valley: 8.5 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Hastings: 8 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Lakeville: 6.5 inches (as of 2 a.m.)

Faribualt: 6 inches (as of 2 a.m.)

Burnsville: 5 inches (as of 2 a.m.)

North Branch: 4.7 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Anoka: 4.5 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Ellsworth, Wisconsin: 4 inches (as of 2 a.m.)

Rochester: 3.5 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

MSP Airport: 2.7 inches (as of 2 a.m.)

Chanhassen: 2.7 inches (as of 2 a.m.)

St. Michael: 1.1 inches (as of 2 a.m.)

Send FOX 9 your snow totals, but don't take a measurement of a drift — try to find the average in your yard or on your deck.

Snowy Wednesday in Minnesota

What to expect:

Snow will continue to fall through the morning commute. Wind is also an issue, with gusts upwards of 40 mph in the Twin Cities.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Twin Cities and much of western Wisconsin, while most of southern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning until Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy snow will taper to lighter snow and then flurries through the morning commute, with snow wrapping up by lunchtime. Difficult travel is expected as the cleanup process continues into the afternoon.

After the snow, it'll turn sunny Wednesday afternoon, but it'll stay windy. By Wednesday night, it'll be cold and quiet, as breezes gradually relax. Thursday will be tranquil and sunny, with a high of around 36 degrees. The angle of the March sun will help melt all this snow.

Minnesota, Wisconsin school closings

The snowstorm led to numerous school closings and delays on Wednesday. You can find a list here.

Track the snow storm

