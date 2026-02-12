CDC cancels $38 million worth of public health investments in Minnesota

article

The Brief The CDC has terminated a grant that was meant to fund public health infrastructure in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health said Minnesota and three other states have had their funds canceled. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a lawsuit with California, Colorado and Illinois to sue the Trump administration's directive.



The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has canceled about $38 million in grants that were meant to fund public health investments in the state.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing the Trump administration for $42 million, which his office says includes estimated future grant funding and State Injury Prevention Program (SIPP) funding.

The funds are part of $600 million in CDC grants that have also been cut to Minnesota, Colorado, Illinois and California.

Minnesota Department of Health statement

Big picture view:

According to MDH, the CDC said the funding for Minnesota was terminated because the state was "inconsistent with agency priorities."

The funds were reportedly planned to be used to strengthen the state's public health workforce, modernize data systems, support emergency planning and response work, build local public health services and capacity, as well as enhance efficiencies and effectiveness of public health programs.

The MDH adds that the federal government is making it harder to prepare for the next public health threat.

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham released the following statement:

"There is simply no need or valid justification for these targeted cuts that put Minnesotans at risk. These cuts by the federal government, and other cuts to public health funding over the past year, highlight a total disregard for promoting health and wellbeing. The ongoing cuts create an environment of chaos and confusion for communities. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ actions directly contradict their claims that they are working to make Americans healthier. They are making us less healthy, less safe and less prepared to respond to emergencies."

AG Ellison lawsuit

Dig deeper:

Following the announcement, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison shared the following statement:

"Once again, the Trump administration is unlawfully trying to stop our own tax dollars from coming back to Minnesota to improve health and well-being across our state. These cuts only serve to continue Donald Trump’s campaign of revenge and retribution against the people of Minnesota, so I’m suing Trump to block them. Minnesotans can rest assured that I will do everything in my power to protect our state from the president’s efforts to inflict pain and suffering on the people he is supposed to serve."

Ellison's lawsuit alleges that the directive to cut this funding violates the constitution and the Administrative Procedure Act because it is "arbitrary and capricious."

The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order to maintain the funding as the lawsuit proceeds.

The backstory:

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) notified Congress of its intent to terminate CDC grants to Minnesota, Colorado, Illinois and California on Feb. 9.

What's next:

The MDH said it is "aware that CDC has notified Congress that they plan to cut additional grants starting next week.'

The grants include the Preventive Services Block Grant (PBG) as well as the HIV Surveillance and Prevention — Strengthening STD Prevention and Control for Health Departments grant.

CDC response

The other side:

FOX 9 has reached out to the CDC for a response and will update this story if one is received.