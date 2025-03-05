Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Nobles County
5
Blizzard Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Nicollet County, Goodhue County, Steele County, Brown County, Le Sueur County, Waseca County, Martin County, Freeborn County, Watonwan County, Rice County, Blue Earth County, Mower County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Redwood County, Burnett County, Washburn County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Houston County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CST, Hennepin County, Dakota County, Chisago County, Washington County, Sibley County, Scott County, Ramsey County, Anoka County, Pepin County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Polk County, Eau Claire County, Barron County, Dunn County

Minneapolis firefighters battle 3-alarm fire during snowstorm

By
Published  March 5, 2025 5:41am CST
Fire
FOX 9

Minneapolis firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in snow, wind

The Minneapolis Fire Department is responding to a fire on Grand Avenue South. Crews called a 3-alarm fire for additional personnel to help with the wind driven fire, exposure protection and replacements due to extreme weather conditions.

The Brief

    • Crews responded to a fire on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue South early Wednesday morning.
    • Minneapolis firefighters called a 3-alarm fire for additional personnel to help with a wind-driven fire, exposure protection and replacements due to extreme weather conditions.
    • As of 5:30 a.m., crews remained on scene to extinguish the remaining flames.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis firefighters are battling a wind-driven, three-alarm house fire during a snowstorm early Wednesday morning. 

3-alarm fire in Minneapolis

What we know:

The Minneapolis Fire Department said around 3:40 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire at a vacant 2 ½-story residential home on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue South. Crews arrived to find heavy flames at the back of the building, which later spread to the attic, causing the roof to partially collapse.

Due to the fire exposure, neighboring residents were evacuated as firefighters worked to contain the fire.

A third-alarm fire was called to bring in additional crews to assist with the wind-driven fire, exposure protection and replacements due to extreme weather conditions. Firefighters ultimately evacuated the building and switched to an exterior attack while also working to protect neighboring homes from the fire. 

As of around 5:30 a.m., the Minneapolis Fire Department reported the majority of the fire had been extinguished, though crews are still working to put out the flare-ups and hot spots. 

MFD said two neighboring homes sustained some exterior cosmetic damage from the fire. Power lines were also damaged, and Xcel Energy had been called to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Image 1 of 2

Minneapolis firefighters battling a fire amid a snowstorm. (Credit: MFD)

From: Supplied
FireWinter WeatherMinneapolis