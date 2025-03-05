Minneapolis firefighters battle 3-alarm fire during snowstorm

The Brief Crews responded to a fire on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue South early Wednesday morning. Minneapolis firefighters called a 3-alarm fire for additional personnel to help with a wind-driven fire, exposure protection and replacements due to extreme weather conditions. As of 5:30 a.m., crews remained on scene to extinguish the remaining flames.



Minneapolis firefighters are battling a wind-driven, three-alarm house fire during a snowstorm early Wednesday morning.

3-alarm fire in Minneapolis

What we know:

The Minneapolis Fire Department said around 3:40 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire at a vacant 2 ½-story residential home on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue South. Crews arrived to find heavy flames at the back of the building, which later spread to the attic, causing the roof to partially collapse.

Due to the fire exposure, neighboring residents were evacuated as firefighters worked to contain the fire.

A third-alarm fire was called to bring in additional crews to assist with the wind-driven fire, exposure protection and replacements due to extreme weather conditions. Firefighters ultimately evacuated the building and switched to an exterior attack while also working to protect neighboring homes from the fire.

As of around 5:30 a.m., the Minneapolis Fire Department reported the majority of the fire had been extinguished, though crews are still working to put out the flare-ups and hot spots.

MFD said two neighboring homes sustained some exterior cosmetic damage from the fire. Power lines were also damaged, and Xcel Energy had been called to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.