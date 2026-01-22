MN weather: Extreme cold cancels, postpones events in the Twin Cities

The Brief Extreme cold in the Twin Cities has led to multiple events being canceled or postponned. Meteorologists are warning of extreme cold and wind chills in the area. Anyone going outside should be cautious and aware that frostbite can happen within 10 minutes.



Extreme cold in the region has led to several events being postponed as well as some services being canceled.

Cold cancels, postpones events

University of Minnesota:

The University of Minnesota announced it is moving to reduced operations beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 22.

Regular campus operations are set to resume at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24.

US Pond hockey championships:

Organizers for the U.S. Pond Hockey championships canceled Thursday's check-in and welcome party, as well as the games scheduled for Friday.

They are hoping for more favorable conditions on Saturday and Sunday, but will continue to consult with meteorologists.

Meanwhile, all Hockey Day Minnesota games are proceeding as planned.

St. Paul Winter Carnival:

Outdoor events for the 140th Annual St. Paul Winter Carnival on Thursday and Friday have been canceled due to wind chills.

The kick-off event that was set for Thursday is being postponed and the Friday ice bar, as well as the food truck festival are canceled.

Everyone is still welcome to attend indoor festival events.

Amtrak:

Amtrak said it is canceling some of its services for the next few days.

This includes long-distance trains out of Chicago, which run through Minnesota and Wisconsin. These trains are canceled through Saturday.

Amtrak said the cancellations are for the safety of customers and employees.

