MN weather: Extreme cold cancels, postpones events in the Twin Cities

Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 4:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County
Extreme Cold Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Wilkin County, Wadena County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, West Otter Tail County
Extreme Cold Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM CST, West Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, Clay County, West Becker County, East Polk County, Mahnomen County, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Norman County, Hubbard County, North Beltrami County, Red Lake County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, East Becker County, West Polk County, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, Roseau County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Winona County, Mower County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Steele County, Goodhue County, Watonwan County, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Nicollet County, Waseca County, Freeborn County, Brown County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Rice County, Redwood County, Buffalo County, Pierce County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Stevens County, Todd County, Pope County, Stearns County, Douglas County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Benton County, Kanabec County
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST, Rock County
Extreme Cold Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Lincoln County, Cottonwood County, Nobles County, Murray County, Lyon County, Pipestone County, Jackson County
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Houston County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Chisago County, Yellow Medicine County, Anoka County, Swift County, Ramsey County, Wright County, Meeker County, McLeod County, Isanti County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Hennepin County, Washington County, Kandiyohi County, Scott County, Renville County, Barron County, Polk County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 1:32 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Crow Wing County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Southern Lake/North Shore, North Cass County, Central St. Louis County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

MN weather: Extreme cold cancels, postpones events in the Twin Cities

By
Published  January 22, 2026 12:26pm CST
Winter Weather
FOX 9
The Brief

    • Extreme cold in the Twin Cities has led to multiple events being canceled or postponned.
    • Meteorologists are warning of extreme cold and wind chills in the area.
    • Anyone going outside should be cautious and aware that frostbite can happen within 10 minutes.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Extreme cold in the region has led to several events being postponed as well as some services being canceled. 

Cold cancels, postpones events

University of Minnesota:

The University of Minnesota announced it is moving to reduced operations beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 22.

Regular campus operations are set to resume at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24. 

More information can be found here

US Pond hockey championships:

Organizers for the U.S. Pond Hockey championships canceled Thursday's check-in and welcome party, as well as the games scheduled for Friday. 

They are hoping for more favorable conditions on Saturday and Sunday, but will continue to consult with meteorologists. 

Meanwhile, all Hockey Day Minnesota games are proceeding as planned.

For more information, click here. 

St. Paul Winter Carnival:

Outdoor events for the 140th Annual St. Paul Winter Carnival on Thursday and Friday have been canceled due to wind chills.

The kick-off event that was set for Thursday is being postponed and the Friday ice bar, as well as the food truck festival are canceled. 

Everyone is still welcome to attend indoor festival events. 

More information can be found here

Amtrak:

Amtrak said it is canceling some of its services for the next few days.

This includes long-distance trains out of Chicago, which run through Minnesota and Wisconsin. These trains are canceled through Saturday. 

Amtrak said the cancellations are for the safety of customers and employees. 

More information can be found here

